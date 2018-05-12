See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo is set to get married. Here are beautiful photos of his wife-to-be Mawunya.

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is set to marry on the weekend of May 12, 2018, to his longtime girlfriend, Mawunya somewhere in Accra, Ghana.

The actor will hold a traditional wedding ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya in Accra on Saturday, May 12, with very close friends and family.

John Dumelo is a talented actor who has featured in movies which include: ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘the King is mine’, the Game, A ‘Private Storm’ among others.

He recently joined the continental human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) as an Ambassador.

See photos of the bride-to-be according to reports.

New couple in town.

Ewe Bae.

Sexy bride-to-be.

Groom in purple and bride in pink.

Mawunya is said to be a close friend of popular Actress Nadia Buari who is suspected to have been the link person between the two love birds.

