See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

news

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is set to marry on the weekend of May 12, 2018, to his longtime girlfriend, Mawunya somewhere in Accra, Ghana.

The actor will hold a traditional wedding ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya in Accra on Saturday, May 12, with very close friends and family.

John Dumelo is a talented actor who has featured in movies which include: ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘the King is mine’, the Game, A ‘Private Storm’ among others.

He recently joined the continental human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) as an Ambassador.

See photos of the bride-to-be according to reports.

New couple in town.

READ MORE: Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?

Ewe Bae.

Sexy bride-to-be.

Groom in purple and bride in pink.

Mawunya is said to be a close friend of popular Actress Nadia Buari who is suspected to have been the link person between the two love birds.