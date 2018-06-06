See 5 adorable videos of your favourite celebrity kids

news

The pride of every parent is to have their kids grow from infant stage to becoming that adorable kid who keeps amazing you every day.

We live in a generation where celebrities tend to show off videos of their cute kids getting involved in different activities both in school and at home. Sometimes, these videos are hilarious while at other times, they are so inspiring.

We are going to be sharing with you, 5 amazing videos of your favourite celebrities and their kids.

1. Kaffy

Kaffy like we all know is probably the best choreographer from this part of the continent and she has over the years continued to show us why she is not just a Guinness record holder but a force to reckon with.

Ok so we don't get carried away, Kaffy has got two beautiful kids and it looks like they both might end up becoming dancers like their mum like in the video she released a few months ago where her son, Sean was showing off his own version of the now famous dance move, 'Shaku Shaku.'

2. Tiwa Savage

Jammal is probably one of the most popular celebrity kid at the moment, even though he is too young to know it yet because his mum is never shy to show him off and is even called 'Mama J' as her other nickname.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, was Jammal's graduation from Kindergarten and a short video of the cute young man apparently shy was released on Tiwa's Instagram page and we all couldn't but admire the adorable young chap.

3. Basketmouth

Just like a number of celebrities, Basketmouth is one celebrity who shares adorable photos and videos of his kids every now and then. From birthdays to school activities we have been opportune to see these evergreen moments from the comedian and his kids.

One cute video we still can't get over is the one he shared back in January 2017, where his daughter was playing the role of a doctor and tried to use a toothpick in place of a syringe to insect into her dad's hand. We guess that's another doctor in the making.

4. Peter Okoye

Most times when celebrities put up photos and videos of their kids on social media, we get to see them graduate from school or during dance classes and sometimes just doing goofy things around the house.

But in the case of Peter Okoye, it was more like showing off how proud a father can be as the singer shared a video of his son, Cameron playing at the Barcelona Football Academy.

5. Timaya

We can go back and forth on how Timaya is one celebrity who is known for living a private life until recently when he began to show us a bit into the lifestyle of the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa.

Shaku Shaku lessons from my GRACEY A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on May 29, 2018 at 9:24am PDT