#WomanCrushWednesday :  Sasha P, first lady of Nigeria hip hop

Sasha P, the first lady of Nigerian Hip-Hop is still a sight to see.

  • Published:
It's a beautiful Wednesday, we cant but crush on this strong and energetic woman, Sasha P.

Anthonia Yetunde Alabi also known as Sasha P was born on May 21, 1983. Sasha P is a female rapper, musician, businesswoman, lawyer and motivational speaker. She is popularly referred to as the First Lady of Nigerian.

She began her musical career as a child in Ibadan. She, however, rose to limelight in the Nigerian music industry at a time where female rappers were practically nonexistent.

Sasha P  the general play

Sasha P  the general

(Instagram/SashaP)

 

Sasha has remained one of the most prominent female artists in Nigeria since 2001, especially after the successful release of her debut album "First Lady" under STORM Records.

Sasha P play

Sasha P

 

She was the first ever Nigerian female artist to perform at the 20th anniversary of the World Music Awards in October 2008. She was also the first Nigerian female artiste to win the Best Female Award at MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA).  She has also shared stages with a host of International acts including Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, Rihanna, Shakira, P. Diddy, John Legend and R. Kelly to name a few.

Sasha P play

Sasha P back in 2012

(Bella Naija)

 

In 2013, Sasha revealed that she was taking a break from the music scene to focus on her fashion business.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

