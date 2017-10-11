It's a beautiful Wednesday, we cant but crush on this strong and energetic woman, Sasha P.

Anthonia Yetunde Alabi also known as Sasha P was born on May 21, 1983. Sasha P is a female rapper, musician, businesswoman, lawyer and motivational speaker. She is popularly referred to as the First Lady of Nigerian.

She began her musical career as a child in Ibadan. She, however, rose to limelight in the Nigerian music industry at a time where female rappers were practically nonexistent.

Sasha has remained one of the most prominent female artists in Nigeria since 2001, especially after the successful release of her debut album "First Lady" under STORM Records.

She was the first ever Nigerian female artist to perform at the 20th anniversary of the World Music Awards in October 2008. She was also the first Nigerian female artiste to win the Best Female Award at MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA). She has also shared stages with a host of International acts including Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, Rihanna, Shakira, P. Diddy, John Legend and R. Kelly to name a few.

In 2013, Sasha revealed that she was taking a break from the music scene to focus on her fashion business.