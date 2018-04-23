Ruggedman beats 9ice in a game of football on PlayStation

news

9ice didn't come to play as he defeated Ruggedman in a PlayStation competition over the weekend when the two were squared up.

The event which took place at the Troy Lounge on Saturday, April 21, 2018, was filled with so much fun and laughter as a number of celebrities turned to grace the event and take part in the game.

Among the celebrities present were Daniel K Daniel, 9ice, Police officer Aliyu Giwa, OD Woods, Instagram Comedy sensations Thespian Nozy, Kastropee, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bryan Okwara, Super model Marieclare Miller, Flex B, YGC Records, Baudex, Deejay Shevco, Fidobeng, Fatty Rule, and Voice.

ALSO READ: Ruggedman clashes with ASP on social media over death of young man

The first two matches saw Ruggedman defeat actor Daniel K Daniel by a lone goal and OD Woods by 3 goals to nothing.

Then things changed when 9ice came on to play. Ruggedman went ahead twice but 9ice equalised twice and later went ahead to score a 3rd and winning goal. Making it a great come back.

The veteran rapper also lost to officer Aliyu Giwa and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu both by lone goals.

The Ruggedman competition will take place in 9 cities across the country in 2018 which includes Calabar, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna, Benin, Jos, Abeokuta, Kano with a grand finale in Lagos.

The main competition kicks off in Calabar April 28th and 29th 2018 at Amber Karaoke Lounge with guest appearances by Jaywon and Marvis. With the after party on the 29th of April at The Mayfair Lounge.