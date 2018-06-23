Ruggedman addresses rumoured beef with Mo'Cheddah

news

Ruggedman is finally speaking about the rumoured beef between himself and Mo'Cheddah, but it's not what you think.

The veteran act made it clear that the singer is a baby and he would not have a beef with someone that young both age and career-wise.

However, he did express disappointment at her stand on his campaign for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Recall that Mo'Cheddah sparked outrage when she took to Instagram to respond to Ruggedman's #EndSARS call.

She asked the rapper to stop dragging other entertainers into his SARS cause.

During a recent interview with Punch, Ruggedman has finally reacted to her position on his #EndSARS campaign.

He said, “I really would not want to take issues with anyone at this time because I am currently putting finishing touches to my Ruggedman’s Twentieth September Wears clothing line as I am set to unveil its first hoodie and new t-shirt designs.

“However, Mo Cheddah and I do not have a beef; why would I have a beef with a child? The first and only time I ever saw her was when she ran to my car somewhere in Maryland to tell me that she loves my songs and she is my fan. That was the first and only time I met her.

"I cannot have any issues with her. If I have issues with anyone who is fighting a good cause, I would not use that cause to display any negative thing.

“What she did is just unfortunate but she was really tongue-lashed by Nigerians and celebrities. I was very happy that celebrities also condemned what she said. She was very wrong. But like I told someone, her comment helped us to propagate the word the more.

“That is what I picked from the whole encounter and not what she said because that does not really matter to me.

“When I saw Mo Cheddah’s reply to my call on SARS, the first thing that came to my mind was, ‘what is she on?’ Any well-meaning Nigerian would understand what I am saying.

“She said something like ‘I am trying to force my belief on people,’ what does she mean by my belief? I am not talking about religion, instead, I am speaking for the innocent people that are being brutalised and not Ruggedman being brutalised.

“She also said something about me not forcing people to fight my cause. How is it my cause when it is other people that are being brutalised? I am actually fighting other people’s cause.

"The bottom line is that if she really did not have anything to say, she should have kept quiet, sadly for her, she was tongue-lashed by Nigerians and that is why I did not say anything about her comment."

Ruggedman went on to explain his confusion over Mo'Cheddah's stand on the SARS situation.

“Till now, I still don’t understand why she would make such a statement but I am not bothered because what I am fighting for is bigger than anybody’s comment. I am sure that when she saw the response from Nigerians, she knew that she had messed up but ego would not let her delete the comment.

"It is just like the video she later did where she was insulting people. Although she later deleted it, unfortunately, it was too late for her because the bloggers had picked it up.”

Ruggedman shares videos of SARS disruption of Jaywon's birthday party

We all woke up to the news that SARS in their infamous commando style invaded Jaywon's birthday disrupting it , well Ruggedman has shared videos of what exactly transpired at the party .

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 7, 2018, where he shared two videos where the men of the special police allegedly disrupted the party.

According to Ruggedman, the police officers almost took away a certain T.V. presenter if not for the timely intervention of Jaywon and some bold people around.

CALL SARS TO ORDER BEFORE THEY START A NATIONWIDE CATASTROPHIC UNREST. Sars now go into private estates without warrants to unlawfully arrest innocent people. Emeka @ezzyplanettv a tv presenter/producer with Planetradiotv was almost kidnapped by sars officials at @jaywonjuwonlo birthday party yesterday in his house. If not for the timely intervention of the celebrant and other bold people.

"WE NEED TO STAND UP FOR EACH OTHER TO STAND AGAINST BAD EGGS IN SARS.@nigeriapoliceforce @nigeriaonlinepolice @policenglagos @aleeygiwa @segalink @iheanachorifeanyiomuta @opetodolapo @chikeotigodwin #endpolicebrutalitynow #endpolicecorruption #Reformsars," he captioned the videos.