Rihanna almost had a dress malfunction at the Grammys

Rihanna Oops! Singer almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys

Rihanna had a magical performance last night at the Grammys even though she almost had a wardrobe malfunction.

Rihanna performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards play

Rihanna performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards

Rihanna gave it her all at last night's Grammys but guess what? She almost had a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage.

The Barbados born music star was among the musicians who graced the stage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards which took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

She was performing the hit song 'Wild Thoughts' with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller when her dress almost gave way. Looks like it must have been the intensity of the dance routine. Thank God, the singer did not have a wardrobe on music's biggest night. 

Rihanna performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards play

Rihanna performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna accepted a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Let's take your mind back to when our own Nigerian music sensational, Seyi Shay also had a stage performance gone wrong and fell down on the stage while performing at the AFRIMMA awards. The embarrassing incident occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Eko Convention Center of the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos.

Seyi Shay was performing her hit song "Yolo Yolo" and was looking really great in her outfit and her choreographers when she tried to do a spin and well it didn't go as planned, she fell really hard.

Remember also, the 2012 edition of The Headies awards where Burna Boy fell off the stage while performing his hit single "Like To Party."

