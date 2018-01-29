Rihanna almost had a dress malfunction at the Grammys

news

Rihanna gave it her all at last night's Grammys but guess what? She almost had a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage.

The Barbados born music star was among the musicians who graced the stage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards which took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

She was performing the hit song 'Wild Thoughts' with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller when her dress almost gave way. Looks like it must have been the intensity of the dance routine. Thank God, the singer did not have a wardrobe on music's biggest night.

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna accepted a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.



Let's take your mind back to when our own Nigerian music sensational, Seyi Shay also had a stage performance gone wrong and fell down on the stage while performing at the AFRIMMA awards. The embarrassing incident occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Eko Convention Center of the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos.

Seyi Shay was performing her hit song "Yolo Yolo" and was looking really great in her outfit and her choreographers when she tried to do a spin and well it didn't go as planned, she fell really hard.