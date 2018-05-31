Richard Mofe Damijo's son graduates with a high school diploma

news

Richard Mofe Damijo also known as RMD is a proud father as his son graduates with a high school diploma.

The veteran movie star took to his Instagram where he posted a photo of himself and his family at the graduation ceremony and didn't forget to pour accolades on his son, Tega who kind of has his charming looks.

"Today, I am again a proud and happy dad. I am giddy, not just because of your high school diploma but that you @tega_the_giant made everyone come out and I have all of you in one place at the same time, what more can a father ask for? Congratulations son. I love you. #prouddad #blessedandhighlyfavoredofGod," he wrote.

Congratulations to RMD and his family as they join the growing list of celebrities with kids during great and graduating from school.

Mo Abudu's son graduates from Duke University

Mo Abudu is not just one of the most powerful and influential women in Africa but is also a proud mother of two children. The media mogul's son, Adekoyejo Abudu was among the graduates who recently graduated from Duke University in the United States of America.

The pretty proud mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 13, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of the latest graduate flanked by his sister, Ted, their father and herself. In one of the photos, she captioned with a quote obviously written by a proud mother.

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from college

Another celebrity whose son recently graduated from a university abroad, is the gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele. Yinka's son, Bola Ayefele graduated from the prestigious Howard University in the United States of America .

The music star and proud father was on hand to see his son receive his certificate from the institution. They then took some really cute photos which showed excited Yinka was for his son.