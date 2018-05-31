Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Richard Mofe Damijo's son graduates with a high school diploma

Richard Mofe Damijo Actor praises son as he graduates with a high school diploma (Photo)

Richard Mofe Damijo's son, Tega is now a graduate and his is excited about it.

  • Published:
RMD

RMD

(Instagram/RichardMofeDamijo)
Richard Mofe Damijo also known as RMD is a proud father as his son graduates with a high school diploma.

The veteran movie star took to his Instagram where he posted a photo of himself and his family at the graduation ceremony and didn't forget to pour accolades on his son, Tega who kind of has his charming looks.

"Today, I am again a proud and happy dad. I am giddy, not just because of your high school diploma but that you @tega_the_giant made everyone come out and I have all of you in one place at the same time, what more can a father ask for? Congratulations son. I love you. #prouddad #blessedandhighlyfavoredofGod," he wrote.

 

Congratulations to RMD and his family as they join the growing list of celebrities with kids during great and graduating from school.

Richard Mofe-Damijo is aging in style.

Richard Mofe-Damijo is aging in style.

(Instagram/Mofedamijo)

 

Mo Abudu's son graduates from Duke University

Mo' Abudu, a driving force in Nollywood

Mo' Abudu, a driving force in Nollywood

(Fifty The Movie )

 

Mo Abudu is not just one of the most powerful and influential women in Africa but is also a proud mother of two children. The media mogul's son, Adekoyejo Abudu was among the graduates who recently graduated from Duke University in the United States of America.

ALSO READ: 5 kids of celebrities that graduated from universities abroad

The pretty proud mum took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 13, 2018, where she posted a number of photos of the latest graduate flanked by his sister, Ted, their father and herself. In one of the photos, she captioned with a quote obviously written by a proud mother.

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from college

Yinka Ayefele

Yinka Ayefele

(Limelitehotels)

 

Another celebrity whose son recently graduated from a university abroad, is the gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele. Yinka's son, Bola Ayefele graduated from the prestigious Howard University in the United States of America.

Yinka Ayefele's son graduates from Howard University

Yinka Ayefele's AND son Bola

(TheNetNg)

 

The music star and proud father was on hand to see his son receive his certificate from the institution. They then took some really cute photos which showed excited Yinka was for his son.

