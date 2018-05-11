Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Regina Askia shares photos of her graduating from US College

Regina Askia Ex beauty queen shares photos of her graduating from US College

The former Nollywood actress just concluded a nurse practitioner program.

Former beauty queen, Regina Askia shared photos of her graduating from Wagner College in United States.

According to BellaNaija, the former Nollywood actress just concluded a nurse practitioner program from the college.

The former beauty queen said “And today, it was a wrap at the Family Nurse Practitioner Program commencement ceremony . Yes kids, yes we did. We thank God for all his blessings, big and small.”

Odunlade Adekola convocates

Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 9, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself looking slay in his convocation gown and he captioned it with a quote "GlorybetoGod☝️    ."

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on

 

As expected, his followers flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap.

The actor, who has become the most used face on social media memes recently graduated from the University of Lagos.

