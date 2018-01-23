Reekado bank's manager remanded in Kirikiri Prison

news

Mavins music act, Reekado Bank's manager and brother, Temi has been reportedly remanded in Kirkiri prisons over a sum of N2million performance fee paid for the services of the singer.

LIB reports that Reekado's manager was arrested and arraigned by the police before an Ikeja court on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and remanded in prison until the next hearing on February 19, 2018.

It was further reported that Reekado Banks through his brother and manager had been contacted by Uwa Igbinedion to render his services for a performance at a wedding in Benin City on December 23, 2017.

However, the music star allegedly failed to show up at the wedding ceremony leaving Igbinedion with no other option than report report to the police.

The report also alleged that the Mavin act failed to show up at the Ogba Area G police station, when he was invited regarding the case of obtaining performance fee but failing to show up.

it was further alleged that Reekado Banks and his team refused to refund the money, saying he incurred logistics costs - despite his failure to show at the wedding.

Pulse investigation showed that Temi last posted on his Instagram account on Friday, January 19, 2018 while Reekado Banks last posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at about 7PM.