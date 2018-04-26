Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Reekado Banks' brother, Temi welcomes baby with wife

Reekado Banks Singer's brother, Temi welcomes baby with wife

Temi Solomon who happens to be Reekado Banks' manager and brother has welcomed his first child with his wife, Amy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reekado Banks play

Reekado Banks

(Instagram/ReekadoBanks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The family of the Solomons is presently counting their joy over the arrival of Temi Solomon's child, brother and manger to Reekado Banks.

Temi Solomon announced the good news to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 24, 2018, couldn't hide his joy as he thanked God for helping his wife with a safe delivery in less than 10 minutes!.

"God bless you, Nneamaka Solomon. Again, you have taught me how to be strong. I had always dreaded that Push moment and promised that I would close my eyes while it happened. But your courage and strength from the beginning till the very moment of birth wouldn’t even allow me be less of a man. Frail-looking Amaka is this strong and I want to fall my own hand? Lailai!!!    ‍♂.

God bless you Nneamaka Solomon. Again, you have taught me how to be strong. I had always dreaded that Push moment and promised that i would close my eyes while it happened. But your courage and strength from the beginning till the very moment of birth wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t even allow me be less of a man. Frail-looking Amaka is this strong and i want to fall my own hand? Lailai!!!#emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## I#emo#4oCZ##m glad i didn#emo#4oCZ##t miss such memorable moment - the birth of my baby boy. Has to be the most awesome feeling ever. Watching the process - from the anxiety of leaving home to the very painful contractions to the numbness from epidural to the part where i joined the doctor to say #emo#4oCc##PUSHHH#emo#4oCd##. God is awesome! And He alone should be praised. We prayed for an easy process; and that exactly was what we got. Pushed in less than 10minutes and our FIRE was out and crying wehn wehn . I love you baby; and i love you baby #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##. #TheSolomons #HavingFIRE #Family #LatestDaddy

A post shared by SOLOMON TEMILOLUWA SETH (@thistemi) on

 

I’m glad I didn’t miss such memorable moment - the birth of my baby boy. Has to be the most awesome feeling ever. Watching the process - from the anxiety of leaving home to the very painful contractions to the numbness from epidural to the part where I joined the doctor to say “PUSHHH”. God is awesome! And He alone should be praised. We prayed for an easy process, and that exactly was what we got. Pushed in less than 10minutes and our FIRE was out and crying wehn wehn   . I love you baby, and i love you baby       ‍♂️. #TheSolomons #HavingFIRE #Family #LatestDaddy," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Check out photos from Akpororo's twins naming ceremony

Temi Solomon and his wife, Amy play

Temi Solomon and his wife, Amy

(Instagram/TemiSolomon)

 

We all remember when Reekado Banks shared with us that his elder brother would soon be expecting a child with his wife, Amy Demure Solomon. The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he posted a cute photo of himself and his brother's wife, Amy Demure Solomon.

He captioned the photo with a quote "Our baby is coming cc @de_mure_."

Our baby is coming cc @de_mure_

A post shared by Reekado Banks (@reekadobanks) on

 

Even though at some point some fans actually thought the lady in question was Reekado's girlfriend and the child she is expecting is his, it became clear that the lady is actually married to Reekado's elder brother, Temi as the couple has flooded their Instagram pages with photos showing that they actually are together.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't threatened...bullet
2 Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bambam (Photos)bullet
3 Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proofbullet

Related Articles

Dr Sid Singer gets harassed by SARS officers [Video]
Homecoming 2018 Skepta brings the stars out at BBK Africa event
Living in Lagos These 5 songs describe how it feels to get stuck in Lagos traffic
Reekado Banks Singer says Lil Kesh isn't his friend or enemy
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
Album Review Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's foremost music producer, baby boy, Don Jazzy
Video Dr Sid - 'Open and Close'
Pulse Opinion It is time for DJ Xclusive to stop putting out music
Music Festivals Here are 3 Nigerian music gatherings you should know about

Celebrities

Yvonne Jegede
Yvonne Jegede Actress says DJ Switch is the only relevant female Disc Jockey in Nigeria
UAbi Franklin and son doing the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves
Photo Of The Day Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement
Toke Makinwa says she had been battling fibroid for 7 years
Toke Makinwa Media Personality says she has been battling with fibroid for 7 year (Video)
Dragon bros stick together. Trump and West pictured.
Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets