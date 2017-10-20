Adesua Etomi is undoubtedly one of the prettiest and brightest celebrity right now in the entertainment industry not to forget her her acting prowess.

When her career took off with her debut in the movie "Knocking On Heaven's Door" it became apparent that she was going to be a star. Adesua rise to stardom started when she won the Best Actress in A Drama award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for the role in the movie "Falling."

Adesua Etomi from that point became a force to reckon with in the movie industry. It didn't take long before she got a lead role in the blockbuster movie "The Wedding Party" which had the best of the best in Nollywood in its cast.

To become a top celebrity, your social media presence and following has to be huge. Adesua doesn't lack in that department as she has close to 1 million followers on Instagram alone! Isn't that astonishing?

Whenever a picture of Adesua Etomi shows up on the Internet or she turns up on the red carpet of any event, it doesn't take long before it becomes a viral photo, only A-list celebrities can attain that.

The icing on the cake for Adesua's rise to stardom which we must mention is the adorable romantic relationship she has going with music star, Banky W. Immediately the news of their engagement broke, fans and admirers couldn't help but marvel and admire the relationship.