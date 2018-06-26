Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Read statement released by police over death of D'banj 's son

D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's son

The Lagos State Police has formally invited D'banj and his family to come explain the circumstances surrounding the death of their son.

  • Published:
D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III play

D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III

(Instagram/IamBangalee)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Police Force has released a press statement over the death of D'banj's son, Daniel the third.

The police in its statement condoled with the music star and his family over the demise of his son.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on behalf of officers and men of Lagos State Police Command, wishes to commiserate with the family of Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D’BANJ @iambangalee on the death of their one-year-old son, Daniel(Jnr) Oyebanjo whose sad event took place yesterday 24/06/2018, at the Ikoyi-Lagos residence of the family," it read.

D'banj posing with his wife and son play

D'banj posing with his wife and son

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

 

The statement also read that after the mourning period, D'banj and his family are expected to report to the police to explain the circumstances behind the death of the one-year-old boy.

"The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain. Although a delegation from the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha N’Abba, who were at the Ikoyi home of the Oyebanjos on a condolence visit did not meet anyone at home, it is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen. CSP Chike Oti. Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command," the statement concluded.

dbanj-son play

dbanj-son

(The Whistler NG)

 

This is coming barely 48 hours after the sad passing away of Dbanj's son, who was involved in a drowning incident at the singer's Ikoyi home.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji sends emotional message to D'banj over death of his son

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

Tragic play

Tragic

(Laila's Blog)

 

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who was in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 D'banj Singer loses his 13-month old son in drowning accidentbullet
2 D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react...bullet
3 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion It's really stupid, mean to blame grieving D'banj and wife for son's death
D'banj Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent singer over son's death
D'banj All you need to know about singer's son
D'banj Singer loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident
D'banj Wizkid sends condolence message to singer over death of son
D'Banj Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Adesua Etomi, Other celebrities react to death of singer's 13-month old son
D'banj Watch Davido send condolence message to singer during BET Awards
Photo Of The Day D'banj's new best friend is Albert Einstein
Davido Watch Pop star's acceptance speech and pre-show performance at the BET Awards 2018
Pulse Blogger D’banj, Daddy Freeze and toxic Nairaland comments

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik
Khloe Kardashian Reality star replies fan who called her out for still staying with Tristan Thompson
Cardi B
Cardi B Rapper calls out those who exposed her secret wedding to Offset
D'banj and Wizkid
D'banj Wizkid sends condolence message to singer over death of son
Paul Okoye and his kids
Pulse List Check out 5 celebrities who have welcomed twins