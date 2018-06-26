Read statement released by police over death of D'banj 's son

news

The Nigerian Police Force has released a press statement over the death of D'banj's son, Daniel the third.

The police in its statement condoled with the music star and his family over the demise of his son.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on behalf of officers and men of Lagos State Police Command, wishes to commiserate with the family of Mr. and Mrs. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D’BANJ @iambangalee on the death of their one-year-old son, Daniel(Jnr) Oyebanjo whose sad event took place yesterday 24/06/2018, at the Ikoyi-Lagos residence of the family," it read.

The statement also read that after the mourning period, D'banj and his family are expected to report to the police to explain the circumstances behind the death of the one-year-old boy.

"The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain. Although a delegation from the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha N’Abba, who were at the Ikoyi home of the Oyebanjos on a condolence visit did not meet anyone at home, it is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen. CSP Chike Oti. Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command," the statement concluded.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the sad passing away of Dbanj's son, who was involved in a drowning incident at the singer's Ikoyi home.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji sends emotional message to D'banj over death of his son

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who was in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."