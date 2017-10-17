Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Razaq Omotoyossi beats wife, reconciles days after

Bose Alao Actress reconciles with hubby, Razaq Omotoyossi after battery allegation

It was gathered that members of the family of the couple had waded into the ugly incident and saved the rocky marriage.

  • Published:
Bose Alao Omotoyossi play

Bose Alao Omotoyossi

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress, Bose Alao Omotoyossi has reportedly reconciled with her hubby and football player, Razaq Omotyossi after he allegedly battered her.

According to multiple reports and an Instagram post by Skye9movies, the footballer reportedly lost his cool and descended on his wife leaving her badly sore few days ago.

It was gathered that members of the family of the couple had waded into the ugly incident and saved the rocky marriage.

Bose Alao play

Bose Alao

(Instagram)

 

The couple have since remained quiet over the occurrence.

While none of the party is willing to respond to questions raised when contacted, the Instagram post of a battered Bose has been pulled down by Skye9movies.

Rasak Omotoyossi and wife, Bose Alao Omotoyossi recently welcomed their fourth child together play

Rasak Omotoyossi and wife, Bose Alao Omotoyossi recently welcomed their fourth child together

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Bose Alao Omotoyossi welcomes 4th child

Bose had since been posting pictures of her daughter as well as pictures of herself behind the scenes of movie sets.

The couple who welcomed their fourth child in 2016 have managed to keep their affairs outside the public domain until now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 celebrities who died just before their primebullet
2 Pulse List 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainmentbullet
3 Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in...bullet

Related Articles

Bose Omotoyossi Nollywood actress welcomes 4th child
Bose Alao Nollywood actress pregnant with 4th child for footballer, Omotoyossi
Kim Kardashian Pregnant star hits 50 million followers on Instagram
Kim Kardashian Star flashes swollen pregnant belly at pyjamas-theme baby shower
Ciara Singer pregnant for Russell Wilson?
Stephanie Linus 'Dry' actress welcomes baby boy with hubby
Tom Brady Actor and wife welcome first child together

Celebrities

Davido
Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custody
Chioma Akpotha looking ravishingly beautiful
Photo Of The Day Chioma Akpotha looks ravishingly beautiful
Tonto Dikeh and son, Andre
Tonto Dikeh Actress celebrates son as he turns 20 months old
Ed Sheeran`
Ed Sheeran Music star knocked down by a car in London