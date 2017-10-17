Razaq Omotoyossi beats wife, reconciles days after

Nollywood actress, Bose Alao Omotoyossi has reportedly reconciled with her hubby and football player, Razaq Omotyossi after he allegedly battered her.

According to multiple reports and an Instagram post by Skye9movies, the footballer reportedly lost his cool and descended on his wife leaving her badly sore few days ago.

It was gathered that members of the family of the couple had waded into the ugly incident and saved the rocky marriage.

The couple have since remained quiet over the occurrence.

While none of the party is willing to respond to questions raised when contacted, the Instagram post of a battered Bose has been pulled down by Skye9movies.

Bose had since been posting pictures of her daughter as well as pictures of herself behind the scenes of movie sets.

The couple who welcomed their fourth child in 2016 have managed to keep their affairs outside the public domain until now.