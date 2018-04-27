Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rapper Nas' ex-wife, Kelis, accuses him of physical abuse

Kelis Rapper Nas' ex-wife accuses him of physical abuse during their 5-year marriage

Kelis, in a recent interview, said despite the abuse she would have stayed if she did not get pregnant.

Kelis, the former wife of Nas, real name Nasir Jones, has said the rapper physically and mentally abused her during their five-year marriage.

The couple split in 2009 and Kelis has never publicly talked about their failed marriage.

In a recent interview she granted Hollywood Unlocked, Kelis said despite the abuse she would have stayed if she did not get pregnant.

"It was really dark. There was a lot of drinking. There was a lot of mental and physical abuse. I probably would have stayed longer had I not been pregnant [with Knight] because I really did love him and because we were married. We weren’t dating, we were married. Like, this was my person," she said.

Kelis said she did not end the marriage because Nas cheated but because despite the abuses she endured, he still cheated.

She alleged that Nas cheated on her for two years and she knew it but still stayed.

"That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I didn’t file for divorce because he cheated. He had been cheating for two years, and I knew that. It was because, on top of all the other stuff, and then you’re gonna cheat? It was too much," Kelis added.

When asked if that meant Nas would hit her, Kelis responded, "I’ve waited nine years to say anything. I’ve never talked about this man. Ever … Did he hit me? Mmhmm. Did I hit him back? Mmhmm. I’m not afraid to throw a punch, but I wouldn’t have started it. I’ll participate in ending it, but I wouldn’t have started it."

ALSO READ: M.I, Chocolate City are suing Nas for not submitting a good verse

According to her, she considered going public about the abuse when she saw photos of Rihanna's bruised face after Chris Brown attacked her; at the time, Kelis says she had visible injuries from Nas as well.

