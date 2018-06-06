'Pregnancy' looks good on Mercy Aigbe!

news

Even though she just turned forty, Mercy Aigbe still looks radiantly beautiful coupled with the fact that this photo shows an entirely different side of her.

Before you get all your hopes high, relax guys, Mercy Aigbe isn't pregnant just in case you have plans to tell all your friends.

On our photo of the day, Mercy Aigbe is on the set of an upcoming movie and the beautiful mother of two is obviously playing the role of a pregnant woman and she looks really good in it.

So in case you never saw Mercy Aigbe when she was pregnant with her two kids, this is a perfect opportunity for you to sit back, relax and take a time travel back to that time. We love the photo and the fact that, Mercy got a lot of her fans guessing if she is actually pregnant.

A few days ago, Toyin Aimakhu accused Mercy Aigbe of having a hand in the crash of her marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson. Abraham called out Aigbe via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.