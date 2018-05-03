Picture perfect! Timaya in green, white, green

news

Apart from the fact that Timaya is one of the biggest singers to have come out from this part of the world, he has a very intimidating dress style.

You must give it to Timaya any time he decides to post a photo on his Instagram page, he comes out looking fabulous like this one which makes it to our photo of the day.

Timaya decided to wear an outfit whose colours represents the Nigerian national flag. Timaya on our photo of the day is probably the most patriotic guy in Nigeria at the moment. Maybe he would give us a remix of our national anthem song.

Recently Timaya showed us his new multi-million mansion which got us all amazed at the magnificent edifice.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he shared photos of the gigantic mansion and well he said he misses home with his quote. "I miss HOME. @beyondarete Thank U!" he captioned the photo.