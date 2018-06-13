Pulse.ng logo
Photos of Iggy Azalea completely nude will blow your mind

Iggy Azalea is about to set the Internet on fire with the release of the new photos on her Instagram page.

  • Published:
Iggy Azalea play

Iggy Azalea

(Instagram/IggyAzalea)
Its that time of the day when your favourite celebrities break the Internet and this time around, Iggy Azalea goes completely nude on Instagram.

Amethyst Amelia Kelly popularly known as Iggy Azalea took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, where she posted a number of revealing photos.

Trust us when we say Iggy is one sexy lady and taking off her clothes shows that she really is doing a lot to look good. In one of the photos, she captioned it with the quote "Sometimes all you need is a good pair of heels.'' We all know nobody is going to be looking at those shoes with a photo like that.

Funny as it may sound, our celebrities are the most comfortable when it comes to posing nude and sharing them on their social media platforms. From Kim Kardashian to Azealia Banks and Amber Rose, the list is endless and it looks like these guys aren't even going to stop anytime soon.

Amber Rose goes topless in new raunchy photo!

 

A few weeks ago, we shared with you a really raunchy photo of Amber Rose and which left the guys at the edges of their seats. The beautiful model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, where she posted the photo of herself looking dripping hot. Amber Rose in the photo is seen totally topless and also wearing boxing gloves which didn't really do much in hiding her voluptuous body.

Amber Rose play

Amber Rose

(Instagram/AmberRose)

 

Obviously from the caption of the photo, Amber Rose is out there trying to campaign for a certain event and trust with this photo, she sure has got a lot of eyes on it. Amber Rose apparently knows how to get her audience and this she did in this photo.

