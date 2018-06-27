Pulse.ng logo
Photo of Kim Kardashian's former house up for sale

Kim Kardashian See photo of reality TV star's former house with Kanye West up for sale

Kim Kardashian's former mansion is up for sale again and it is indeed a beautiful edifice to behold.

Kanye, Kim Kardashian celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Kanye, Kim Kardashian celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

(Instagram/Kim Kardashian-West)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West' former Bel Air mansion is up for sale again and the photos from the house are breathtaking.

According to TMZ, the present owner of the place, Ukrainian millionaire, Marina Acton who bought the 10,000 square foot home for $17.8 million from Kim back in 2017 wants to sell it.

Marina Acton, according to TMZ is expecting a baby this year and so would be needing a bigger place because she would be expecting family and so she would be love a new place in Miami or West Palm Beach with a guest house would be ideal.

Kim and Kanye's former mansion

Kim and Kanye's former mansion

(TMZ )

The beautiful house which full of marble floors, gold fixtures, and a complete chef's kitchen would be going for  $18 million.

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)

 

Marina Acton and Kim Kardashian hit it off after the sale of the house and have since remained really good friends.

