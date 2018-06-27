Photo of Kim Kardashian's former house up for sale

Kim Kardashian's former mansion is up for sale again and it is indeed a beautiful edifice to behold.
According to TMZ, the present owner of the place, Ukrainian millionaire, Marina Acton who bought the 10,000 square foot home for $17.8 million from Kim back in 2017 wants to sell it.
Marina Acton, according to TMZ is expecting a baby this year and so would be needing a bigger place because she would be expecting family and so she would be love a new place in Miami or West Palm Beach with a guest house would be ideal.
The beautiful house which full of marble floors, gold fixtures, and a complete chef's kitchen would be going for $18 million.
Marina Acton and Kim Kardashian hit it off after the sale of the house and have since remained really good friends.