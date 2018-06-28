Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Peter Okoye spotted with President of Malta [Photos]

Peter Okoye Singer spotted with President of Malta [Photos]

Peter Okoye isn't just touring Europe but also meeting heads of state.

  • Published:
Peter Okoye play

Peter Okoye

(Instagram/PeterOkoye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Okoye is presently in Europe for a tour and he visited the President of Malta at her office.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where he shared photos from his visit to President.

"Before kicking off the #AllEyesOnPEuropeTour We paid a courtesy visit to her excellency Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca PRESIDENT OF MALTA      Thank you for receiving us Your Excellency          Tour is already a success!!!                     Cc @dj_ike @donflexx," he captioned the photos.

 

Nigerian celebrities aren't just making waves in the country but also getting recognition from other countries and their presidents. Recall a few weeks ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was among the celebrities who graced the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone.

Mr P’s solo career so far is an imitation of old R&B American singers play

Mr P’s solo career so far is an imitation of old R&B American singers

(Nigeria Films )

 

Omotola Jalade-Ekiende in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde with the first lady of Sierra Leone play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde with the first lady of Sierra Leone

(pulse)

 

In May 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende was among the celebrities invited to witness the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone

(Instagram/OmotolaJaladeEkeinde)

The leading African actress who is one of Times 100 most influential people in the world was lauded for her past works with both the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mr Ibu at the meet and greet with the first lady of Sierra Leone play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mr Ibu at the meet and greet with the first lady of Sierra Leone

(pulse)

 

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Pulse Opinion It's really stupid, mean to blame grieving D'banj and...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List How your favourite celebrities reacted to Nigeria's performance at the World Cup
New Video Mr P - 'Ebeano' [Official Video]
P Square Peter Okoye gives condition for possible music reunion
Pulse List See 5 adorable videos of your favourite celebrity kids
Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansions
Davido Peter Okoye, Don Jazzy react to singer's expensive birthday gift to girlfriend (Video)
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Pulse List 5 celebrities with breathtaking mansions
Celebrity Lifestyle Check out 5 celebrities with expensive cars
Peter Okoye Singer buys Range Rover for wife [Photos]

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest
Toke Makinwa OAP has a lot of goodies but will only share with future hubby
Joe Jackson
Micheal Jackson Music legend's father, Joe Jackson is dead!
Awesome Chidiebere
Awesome Chidiebere Actor loses son
Cardi B and her husband, Offset
Cardi B Rapper says it wasn't a big deal when Offset cheated