Peter Okoye spotted with President of Malta [Photos]

Peter Okoye is presently in Europe for a tour and he visited the President of Malta at her office.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where he shared photos from his visit to President.

"Before kicking off the #AllEyesOnPEuropeTour We paid a courtesy visit to her excellency Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca PRESIDENT OF MALTA Thank you for receiving us Your Excellency Tour is already a success!!! Cc @dj_ike @donflexx," he captioned the photos.

Nigerian celebrities aren't just making waves in the country but also getting recognition from other countries and their presidents. Recall a few weeks ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was among the celebrities who graced the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone.

Omotola Jalade-Ekiende in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration

In May 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende was among the celebrities invited to witness the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone , Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. She was received by an entourage led by the First Lady Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio, an actress herself.

The leading African actress who is one of Times 100 most influential people in the world was lauded for her past works with both the UN and her fight for Maternal health with Amnesty International in Sierra Leone.

Omotola expressed her gratitude to be honored for her efforts and reiterated her Love for the country and optimism in the new President’s dream to lead Sierra Leone to where it deserves to be.