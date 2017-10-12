Peter Okoye is not worried about the drama concerning him and his two brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

The pop singer is relaxed about the sensation news of Psquare's split has created in recent weeks. During this period, a video was leaked of the three brothers fighting themselves at their lawyer's office.

Peter Okoye who has just signed a solo record deal has put all the drama behind and said 2017 is turning out to be his best year ever.

The father of two said this on his Snapchat today, Thursday, October 12, 2107. He posted a selfie of himself drinking fine wine and wrote "best year of my life." The look on his face shows he is truly not worried.

On On Friday, September 29, 2017, Peter Okoye told his brother Paul Okoye that he has moved on from the group. "Pls enough of the shades my brother I have moved on," he told Paul after his twin slammed him for performing at small events.

Peter Okoye has also publicly bragged that he will perform Psquare classic songs even now that he is solo.