Peter Okoye :  Singer says this is his best year of his life

Peter Okoye is not worried about the drama surrounding the Psquare split.

Peter Okoye has launched a solo VEVO channel. play

(Instagram/PeterPsquare)
Peter Okoye is not worried about the drama concerning him and his two brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

The pop singer is relaxed about the sensation news of Psquare's split has created in recent weeks. During this period, a video was leaked of the three brothers fighting themselves at their lawyer's office.

Peter Okoye who has just signed a solo record deal has put all the drama behind and said 2017 is turning out to be his best year ever.

Peter Okoye has inked a new deal is a partnership deal with an American distribution company and record label, Empire, based in San Francisco, California. play

(Instagram/PeterPsquare)

ALSO READ: D'banj thinks media is worsening Psquare feud

The father of two said this on his Snapchat today, Thursday, October 12, 2107. He posted a selfie of himself drinking fine wine and wrote "best year of my life." The look on his face shows he is truly not worried.

Peter Okoye really has no worries play

(Snapchat/Peter Okoye )

 

On On Friday, September 29, 2017, Peter Okoye told his brother Paul Okoye that he has moved on from the group. "Pls enough of the shades my brother I have moved on," he told Paul after his twin slammed him for performing at small events.

Peter Okoye has also publicly bragged that he will perform Psquare classic songs even now that he is solo.

