Peter Okoye buys Range Rover for wife [Photos]

Peter Okoye Singer buys Range Rover for wife [Photos]

Guys check out the Range Rover Peter Okoye got for his wife, Lola Omotayo.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Peter Okoye & Lola Omotayo celebrate 4th wedding anniversary play

Peter Okoye & Lola Omotayo celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

(Instagram/Lola Omotayo)
Peter Okoye has gotten a brand new Range Rover for his wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye and we are tripping!

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 21, 2018, where he posted the photo of the car gift and captioned it with a quote.

"I told you every day is Valentine’s Day with you so here's today's gift. Guys, help me Tag and tell my Wife to hurry home (if Lagos traffic will allow her) to unwrap this gift     ," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Peter Okoye shares video of his son playing football in Barcelona academy

Congratulations to Lola Omotayo on this beautiful gift from her husband and we can't wait to see her take the car on a ride around town.

play

Peter Okoye celebrates wife on 4th anniversary

Lola Omotayo & Peter Okoye play

Lola Omotayo & Peter Okoye

 

Back in November 2017, Peter Okoye celebrated his 4th wedding anniversary to his wife Lola Omotayo. On November 17th, Peter took to his  Instagram page [where else?], posts a picture of himself and Lola in riding gear, and rolling their bikes down a quiet street with pretty smiles on their faces.

His caption on the picture captures his experience with having Lola as his woman over the years.

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

