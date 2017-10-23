Peggy Ovire became a year older on October 21, 2017, and to celebrate her birthday, she took some really stunning pictures.

The former beauty queen turned actress, shared some beautiful pictures to mark her birthday.

Peggy Ovire is popularly known for her role in the TV drama series "Husbands of Lagos". The second season of the series was premiered on on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. "Husbands of Lagos" tells the story of five men living in Lagos and the women in their lives.

The series features actors such as Bobby Obodo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kenneth Okolie, Uche Odoputa, Rich Tanksley, Mary Remmy Njoku, Susan Peters, Moyo Lawal, and Yvonne Jegede.

Peggy Ovire who is the last of six children comes from Delta state but grew up in Surulere, Lagos. She studied Banking and Finance at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. She joined Nollywood in 2013 and she reckons that she has starred in over 30 movies.

Apart from being an actress, Peggy Ovire is also a movie producer. She has produced movies such as "Emergency", "Game Changer", "Fool Me Once", "The Other Woman" and "Ufuoma".

Peggy Ovire whose role model is Angelina Jolie says she does not have an affair with Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard. "In the entertainment industry, it is very difficult to find someone that would look out for you and advise you. He does all that for me and other people in the industry as well. He is like my brother" states Ovire in a 2017 interview with Punch.

The actress considers herself to be a shy and quiet person.