2018 has begun on a good note for Paris Hilton as she has gotten engaged to actor Chris Zylka.

The millionaire heiress to the Hilton dynasty announced her engagement via her Twitter page on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

"I’m engaged That’s hot!!!," she tweeted.

It is reported that the couple got engaged over the weekend during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. The ring also is reportedly worth $2M!

Paris Hilton who couldn't hide her joy took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2017 to also praise her soon to be husband with some lovely photos.

"I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist," she captioned the photos.

She also revealed to People's Magazine that she and Zylka were posing for a photo in the snow when he suddenly got down on one knee and pulled out a huge ring.

"I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!" the 36-year-old said, adding that she definitely approves of Zylka's jewelry taste. "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" she added.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka met an Oscars party eight years ago, but they didn't reconnect until 2015. Hilton announced publicly that they started dating in 2017.