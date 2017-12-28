news

Oritsefemi is getting the wrath for the comments he made about his wedding been better than any of the current musical shows held.

It would be recalled that Oritsefemi had gone to his Twitter page where he made these comments;

"All them shows put together no even loud like my wedding ceremony... Na confirmed yan," he tweeted on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

He just didn't end it there, he went on to refer to the musical concerts as "Shaku Shaku events." Well, guess he didn't see it coming as a number of Nigerians had a lot of replies for him which, well, didn't sound nice.

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities that got married in 2017