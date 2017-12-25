Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde :  Omosexy finds her missing iPhone

news

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has found her missing Iphone. The actress shared the good news on her Instagram yesterday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Omosexy was left in confusion when her Iphone was stolen during her judging duties for the Miss Nigeria pageantry at Eko Hotel and Suites on Dec. 23.

The actress who announced it on Instagram stated that the phone cannot be used because it locked. She added that phone registration is a must in developed countries and she suggested that Nigeria adopt the same process.

“So Sad My New Iphone Red 128g, SN:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last Night During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel just as I was rounding up with the Judging duties... Pls If you picked it or know Someone who did? Or someone's trying to sell it to you... It can't be used its Locked. However very valuable contacts will be lost. Pls help return. Contact @redhotconcepts if you pls have any info.

"In many countries today, you Must Register your handset just like you do your Sim. Nigeria should adopt same to reduce phone theft.”

Article by Linda Ofonze