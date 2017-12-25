Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde :  Omosexy finds her missing iPhone

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Omosexy finds her missing iPhone

Omosexy was left in confusion when her Iphone was stolen during her judging duties for the Miss Nigeria pageantry at Eko Hotel and Suites on Dec. 23.

  Published: 2017-12-25
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

(36ng)
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has found her missing Iphone. The actress shared the good news on her Instagram yesterday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Found and Returned! Let me pray for you and raise your faith as we are about to Enter a New year. *Anything you don't give willingly will Never be taken away from you! *If it leaves you , you will receive it back better, bigger and with more value * You will not be wasteful and complacent with the little the Good lord has given you * Men and Great Favour Will Rise anytime you call. * God's favor will encompass you, envelope you and deliver you and anything that's yours to you * You will Not fall out of favor with God All this I ask in Jesus Mighty Name. Thanks to all that reached out, didn't belittle my quest to have MY "affordable" phone back and those who actively worked hard in this regard. It might seem small...but treat it like much (one of my secrets in life ) So now let's get on with it....

A post shared by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (@realomosexy) on

 

The actress who announced it on Instagram stated that the phone cannot be used because it locked. She added that phone registration is a must in developed countries and she suggested that Nigeria adopt the same process.

 

So Sad My New Iphone Red 128g, SN:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last Night During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel just as I was rounding up with the Judging duties... Pls If you picked it or know Someone who did? Or someone's trying to sell it to you... It can't be used its Locked. However very valuable contacts will be lost. Pls help return. Contact @redhotconcepts if you pls have any info.

"In many countries today, you Must Register your handset just like you do your Sim. Nigeria should adopt same to reduce phone theft.

