Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has never heard of 'first fruits'

With 2018 in its first week, Daddy Freeze has begun the year postulating that giving first fruit in the church is foolishness .

As common as this may seem, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has apparently never heard of first fruits and was shocked to see the Cool FM OAP's post.

The controversial OAP shared the statement via an Instagram post, which comes as no surprise, seeing as he has been leading a movement that seems to abhor giving in churches .

Responding to Daddy Freeze's post, Omotola revealed that she is hearing of it for the first time.

See their exchange below:

The conversation quickly dissolved into a free for all, as fans soon started to share their views on the issue:

What are your thoughts on giving first fruits at the beginning of the year?