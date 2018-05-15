Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde almost got mobbed in Sierra Leone

news

When a star visits a place where she is really loved and has a massive followership, then you can expect the unexpectable to happen.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was a guest at the inauguration of the president of Sierra Leone and almost got mobbed by fans who couldn't get enough of their favourite actress.

On our photo of the day, you can see the massive turn out as fans wanted to get a close glimpse of the Nigerian actress. In this photo, you can see how overwhelmed Omotola is as she is greeted by the waiting fans.

This photo simply shows that Nigerian celebrities aren't just appreciated here in Nigeria but all over the world especially in neighboring African countries. Just recently the Federal government congratulated Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and a number of Nigerian women for winning the Variety Magazine awards.

According to the magazine, these women are among the top 50 women doing extraordinary things on the worldwide stage. In a statement released on Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed described the women as iconic women in the creative industry.