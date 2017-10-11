Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates the Girl Child Day with a message, using herself as an example of how great a woman can turn out.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page where she posted a quite lengthy message on how she struggled to become a successful woman today, using a post from Pulse's publication in 2015 as the caption photo.

"On today's girl child day I'll do an unusual post true to me. As a child I lost my father age 12. Sponsored by a great community of Ondo men, the #Ekimogun club, so i could continue my education. At age 15, started struggling to help my widowed mother.

I started working in the Entertainment Industry. While going to school, and working, faced many challenges as a female child... talks of being loose, perhaps being a prostitute,lack of freedom to mingle like male counterparts, rumours and fear of slander, sexual harassments... but one of my early dreams was to be great at whatever I chose and be side by side the best in the World. I'm Not totally there yet, ... but..

ALSO READ: Watch Omotola Ekeinde leave daughter behind while escaping crocodile

That 12 years old iyanaipaja little girl did take care of her widowed mum till she died, took care of her younger brothers... they are in marriage stages now, taking care of herself and her own family, taking care of a few people she is privileged to be able to.

She has worked, spoken on, been awarded on World stages , and has been compared to the people she admired when growing up , from other parts of the World... She's still a work in progress but...

Dont You dare Underestimate the possibilities of a girl Child.

#Educationiskey #Educationbreedsconfidence #Ressilience #deligience #Girlchild #internationaldayofgirlchild #impossibleisNothing," she wrote.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde recently was awarded the ‘Best Actress' award by the Nollywood Travel Film Festival in Toronto, for her role in the movie, ‘Alter Ego.’

The movie also featured actors such as Wale Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Sexy Steel and Gregory Ojefua.