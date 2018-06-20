Pulse.ng logo
Omoni Oboli's gorgeous look is intimidating!

Photo Of The Day Omoni Oboli's gorgeous look is intimidating!

Omoni Oboli steals the show with this outfit and we've got no choice than to make her our photo of the day.

  Published:
Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)
Without any doubt, we all know how pretty Omoni Oboli is and how she looks gorgeous on anything she wears.

On our photo of the day, we just wonder how this beautiful mother of three is able to look this beautiful and remain this fit. We also know this outfit was for a recently head event in Lagos and something tells us she stole the show.

When we talk about celebrities who never get it wrong on the red carpet, Omoni Oboli stands tall amongst them. We can say that she is probably the Jennifer Lopez of the Nigerian red carpet with her constant fashion prowess.

The actress, movie director, and producer recently added another feather to her cap with the release and launch of her first book, 'The Stars Are Ageless' which dwells about her gradual rise to stardom from nothing, more like a grass to grace story.

The event which took place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at The Wheatbaker, located at the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos saw all the A-listers in the Nollywood industry in attendance.

Among notable celebrities who turned up to grace the occasion where; Hilda DokuboToyin AimakhuUre EkeMrs. Mary Akpobene (Ali Baba's wife), Dakore Egbuson-AkandeLilian AfegbaiUche Mac-auleyWajeOmawumiLala AkindojuChidinma EkileFunke Kuti, Eunice Omole and a host of others.

