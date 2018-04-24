Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Omoni Oboli publishes her very first book as she turns 40

Omoni Oboli Actress publishes her very first book as she turns 40

Omoni Oboli has added another feather to her cap by becoming an author.

  Published:
Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)
Omoni Oboli might be your favourite actor, producer or director but the beautiful actress has shown that she can do more as she publishes her very first book as she turns 40.

The beautiful actress and mother of three took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 22, 2018, where she announced to the world that she is now an author of the book 'The Stars Are Ageless.'

"THE STARS ARE AGELESS You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you, Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all ❤️

 

"Copies available for sale from tomorrow              I can’t keep still #TheStarsAreAgeless #FindingMyLight #FindingMyLightInLifeInLoveAndOnSet #OmoniAtForty #TheFirstLady #AfricanButter #ChildOfGrace," she wrote.

Omoni Oboli play

Omoni Oboli

(Instagram/OmoniOboli)

 

Congratulations Omoni Oboli on this achievement as you set forth on this new path.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Other celebrities who have been able to conquer the quest of becoming authors despite their very demanding careers include media personality, Toke Makinwa. Toke Makinwa back in 2016 wrote a book titled 'On Becoming' which centered on her messy relationship with ex-husband Maje Ayinda.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

