Omoni Oboli launches book 'The Stars Are Ageless' (Photos)

Omoni Oboli Actress launches book 'The Stars Are Ageless' (Photos)

It was the gathering of celebrities as Omoni Oboli launched her first book 'The Stars Are Ageless.'

When Omoni Oboli who has won our hearts with her acting and directorial prowess decides to write a book, 'The Stars Are Ageless'  and launch it then it must have the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry.

The event took place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at The Wheatbaker, located at the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos. The event which started at about 2 PM in the afternoon, saw different media personalities at the red carpet ready to catch a glimpse of the celebrities.

Among notable celebrities who turned up to grace the occasion where; Hilda Dokubo, Toyin Aimakhu, Ure Eke, Mrs. Mary Akpobene (Ali Baba's wife), Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Lilian Afegbai, Uche Mac-auley, Waje, Omawunmi, Lala Akindoju, Chidinma Ekile, Funke Kuti, Eunice Omole and a host of others.

First where the opening prayers followed by some nice music from the background from the DJ. The MC of the event, Hyenana, was on hand to lighten the mood and dished out some jokes.

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli publishes her very 1st book as she turns 40

The event proper started with Dakore Akande reading one of the chapters of the book 'The Stars Are Ageless' titled 'Motherhood' which dwelled more on Omoni being a mother and showing so much love for her kids. Omoni herself read a chapter titled, 'Sister Lizzy' which was centered on her mother who raised her and sister from close to nothing through university.

Another celebrity who was called upon the podium to read another chapter from the explosive book was Funke Kuti who read 'The Presidential Blue Dress' which talked about the controversial dress Omoni Oboli wore to the premiere of her movie, at the statehouse during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

It was a very interesting evening as guest got to speak and describe the woman, Omoni Oboli. After all the accolades, it was time to unveil the book which was done by Lala Akindoju wh did a perfect job. This was followed by the cutting of Omoni's fortieth birthday cake and she was flanked by friends and supporters.

Guest present where served a light lunch which was followed by private book signings by the author.

