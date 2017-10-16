Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Okey Bakassi looks quite sharp and smart

Okey Bakassi can definitely pass for a politician in this photo of the day.

Okey Bakassi play

Okey Bakassi

(Instagram/OkeyBakassi)
He doesn't have to say joke before he gets you cracking! He is one of the funniest comedians in Nigeria.

On this photo of the day, Okey Bakassi shows us that he can be serious looking and look like an upcoming politician with his well-tailored native attire.

Okey Bakassi is probably the most spontaneous comedian in Nigeria because of his unique style of comedy. His acting prowess is an undeniably top notch.

On July 20, 2017, Channels Television debuted "The Other News." It's the award-winning television station's own late night TV show with Okey Bakassi as its host. We all know that Okey is witty and his punch line on this show is hilarious and he sure does make his guest have a nice time out.

