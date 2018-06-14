Ogusbaba robbed at gunpoint in Lagos (Video)

news

Comedian, Ogusbaba was robbed recently by some armed men at a gunpoint in Lagos.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the comedian is seen lamenting about his ordeal in the hands of the criminals. According to him, he was robbed at gunpoint he lost some of his valuables.

"I have been robbed by some boys gun na these guys carry, pistol, I think say them be wan kill me. See my car, broke my glass, took my phone, took my phone, took my money, broke my glass, look at my car but thank God I am fine, those guys wen rob us I know say una dey watch this video I know say una nor go watch am," he said.

The comedian, however, didn't sustain any injuries during the attack and so should be thankful. In the last few months, a number of celebrities have been robbed of their valuables including music star, Niniola.

Niniola robbed in South Africa

Niniola got a not so fair treatment while in South Africa as she lost her phone to armed robbers in South Africa . In a chat with Pulse, her manager Micheal Ndika discredits reports that the singer was robbed of R300000 (1,587,642 naira).

"She was robbed of her phone while having dinner with her friends. We are surprised that blogs are carrying the gist that she lost over R300000 in cash. Who goes around with so much cash?" he told Pulse Nigeria.

According to him, the singer was having lunch with her friends in a restaurant when the robbers approached them and took her phone.

"The robbers came into the restaurant and recognised Niniola and started harassing her friends. She gave up her phone so they could leave them alone. You guys are the only ones that have called to confirm the story," he added.