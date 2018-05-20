Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Offset is grateful to God for saving his life, shares photos car

Offset Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ride

Offset took to social media today, Sunday, May 20, 2018, to share photos of his totalled Dodge Challenger, proving just how blessed he is to be alive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Offset play

Offset

(hypebeast)
Offset is grateful to God for sparing his life following the disastrous accident he was involved in earlier this week.

The rapper who is engaged and expecting his first child with rapper, Cardi B, took to social media today, Sunday, May 20, 2018, to share photos of his totalled Dodge Challenger, proving just how blessed he is to be alive.

Offset after his car crash play

Offset after his car crash

(lib)

 

ALSO READ: Not again! Another sex tape of rapper's fiance, Offset leaked!

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash play

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash

(lib)

Captioning the post, the Migos rapper wrote, "This is why I thank God Every day. I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for your prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S."

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash play

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash

(lib)

 

See the shocking photos above.

Rapper crashes car, rushed to hospital

Rapper, Offset crashed his car, a Dodge Challenger on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Atlanta, United States.

According to TMZ, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with Offset reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her man when she heard the news.

A source who also spoke to TMZ said that the rapper was allowed to go home afterwards.

play

 

ALSO READ: Cardi B releases fake sex video with fiance, Offset

Recall that Cardi B announced in March 2018, that she is pregnant for her Offset and is expecting the baby in July.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

