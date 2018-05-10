Odunlade Adekola convocates from the University of Lagos

news

You've got to see how excited Odunlade Adekola was as he convocated from the University of Lagos.

The very excited actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 9, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself looking slay in his convocation gown and he captioned it with a quote "GlorybetoGod☝️ ."

Trust fans and followers who have flooded his comment section to congratulate him on this new feather he has added to his cap. Congratulations Odunlade Adekola on this new achievement from Pulse as you deceive some accolades.

GlorybetoGod#emo#77iP## A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on May 10, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

Odunlade Adekola celebrates son on his birthday

ALSO READ: Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife on her birthday

A few weeks ago, the celebration mood kicked off in the house of the Adekolas when the actor celebrated the fifth birthday of his son , Adedotun.

The hilarious actor had taken to his Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where he posted a photo of the really cute son, wishing him a happy birthday.

"ADEDOTUN ADEKOLA, I know you have been counting down for like a month to your day. Thank God, the day has come. Happy birthday to you ADEDOTUN. Enjoy your day, Our son," he wrote.