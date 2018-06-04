Nollywood's ladies' man, talented, handsome actor, Alex Ekubo

news

On this lovely Monday, the ladies are crushing on Nollywood's fine and talented actor, Alex Ekubo.

Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke was born on April 10, 1986, in Portharcourt, Rivers state. According to the actor, his father's job made them travel a lot as they lived in Kano at some point but grew up in Lagos.

Originally from Arochukwu in Abia state, Alex had his primary and secondary school education in Abia and Katsina states. After his secondary school education, Alex proceeded to the University of Calabar where he studied Law. Alex also holds a diploma in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

Alex' sojourn to the movies industry began in 2005 when he starred in Lancelot Imasuen's movie 'Sinners In The House' before hitting stardom in the movie 'Ladies Man' which was the beginning of a successful acting career. He has since gone on to star in over 100 movies.

In 2010, Alex Ekubo for obvious reasons took part in the 'Mr Nigeria' competition where he came out as the first runner-up, which wasn't bad for the actor as it helped propel his already growing acting career. When Alex isn't acting, he models for a number of Nigerian designers as he has been seen on the runway for these labels.

Over the last few years, Alex Ekubo has been nominated for a number of awards and has taken home of these awards which include 'Most Promising Actor' at the 'Best of Nollywood Awards' and also 'Best Supporting Actor' at the same award.

When it comes to his relationship life, Alex has always been a very private person when it comes to that aspect. But it is reported that Alex is in a serious relationship an American model even though we don't know if that is his final bus-stop.

Well, ladies, Alex is one dashing fine young man and we know how you all are crushing on him. There is no harm in try to get yourself an Alex Ekubo as your boo...so you can slide into his DM and be smart and have soothing words to back up your love for him.