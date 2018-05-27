Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Noble Igwe takes shot at Tekno, Lola Rae over new baby

Tekno Did Noble Igwe just shade singer, Lola Rae?

The celebrity blogger known for his bluntness, Tweeted on Saturday, May 26, 2018, about leaving ones career to have a baby while the father of the child stayed back to push his.

play
We may have been speculating that Tekno welcomed his first child with Lola Rae but Noble Igwe seems to be confirming it after taking a shot at the couple.

play
 

Sound familiar? See his tweet below:

Noble Igwe shades Tekno, Lola Rae

Noble Igwe shades Tekno, Lola Rae

(twitter)

 

This comes shortly after news that the "Samantha" singer may have welcomed his first child, following an Instagram post he shared on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

play

 

As if confirming our speculation that Lola Rae is the mother of his child, Tekno also took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful snap of Lola, with the caption, "You are the strongest"

You are the strongest!!! I love you#emo#77iP##

A post shared by JOGODO VIDEO OUT #emo#8J+Pvw==## (@teknoofficial) on

 

Big congrats to the new parents!

Did singer just welcome a baby?

play

Going by a recent post shared by Tekno, he just may have welcomed his first child.
 

In the post the singer shared via his Instagram page today, Saturday, May 26, 2018, Tekno's hand can be seen resting on a new born.

With the caption, "Skye," the only plausible explanation seems to be that the "Pana" singer has just become a father.

See his post for yourself:

 

If this is true, we believe congratulations are in order!

Big congrats to him. Stay with us as the story develops

