Noble Igwe takes shot at Tekno, Lola Rae over new baby

We may have been speculating that Tekno welcomed his first child with Lola Rae but Noble Igwe seems to be confirming it after taking a shot at the couple.

The celebrity blogger known for his bluntness, Tweeted on Saturday, May 26, 2018, about leaving ones career to have a baby while the father of the child stayed back to push his.

Sound familiar? See his tweet below:

This comes shortly after news that the "Samantha" singer may have welcomed his first child, following an Instagram post he shared on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

As if confirming our speculation that Lola Rae is the mother of his child, Tekno also took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful snap of Lola, with the caption, "You are the strongest"

Big congrats to the new parents!

Going by a recent post shared by Tekno, he just may have welcomed his first child.



In the post the singer shared via his Instagram page today, Saturday, May 26, 2018, Tekno's hand can be seen resting on a new born.

With the caption, "Skye," the only plausible explanation seems to be that the "Pana" singer has just become a father.

See his post for yourself:

A post shared by JOGODO VIDEO OUT (@teknoofficial) on May 26, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

If this is true, we believe congratulations are in order!

Big congrats to him. Stay with us as the story develops