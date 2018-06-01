Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nina (BBNaija) gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani

Nina got a surprise gift on her birthday from fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani and she was pretty excited about it.

Nina play

Nina

(Instagram/Nina_ivy_)
Nina turned a year old on Thursday, May 31, 2018, and we think this might be her best birthday so far as she was surprised with a car gift from Toyin Lawani.

In a video which has now gone viral, Toyin Lawani is seen presenting the car gift to Nina. An overjoyed Nina can be seen screaming and so is the crowd in the background.

We won't blame Nina for been a bit confused for some few seconds in the video because you don't wake up every day for gifts like this especially when it is a car.

 

For those who aren't so into cars and don't know which car Toyin Lawani got for Nina, let's make it easy for you all, it is a Toyota Carmy car. Even though it is not so clear what year it was made, it should be between 2008 and 2012 model but it is beautiful and red in colour.

Congratulations to Nina on this new car gift and other greater things ahead for her. In the last two months, this would be the second time a celebrity will be giving a car gift to another celebrity.

Recall back in April 2018 when Davido got his girlfriend (Yes she is now a celebrity) a car and it broke the Internet.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina

Davido gifts Chioma a Porshe car on her birthday

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

 

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

