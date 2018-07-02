Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nigeria's fashion icon, entrepreneur, Noble Igwe

#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's fashion icon, entrepreneur, Noble Igwe

Today's mab crush is the fashion icon, show stopper and entrepreneur, Noble Igwe.

  • Published:
Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram/Noble_Igwe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Our Monday won't be complete if we don't allow the ladies crush on their favourite male celebrity and today it's the turn of fashion icon and entrepreneur, Noble Igwe.

Noble Chibuzor Igwe was born on February 10, 1982, to his the family of Igwe in Aba in Abia state. Originally from Umuomaku in Orumba South Local Government of Anambra state, Noble grew up in Aba.

He attended a number of colleges before proceeding to the university which includes, National High School in Aba, St' Augustine Anglican Seminary, Nbawsi and the Federal Government College, Okigwe. After his high school education, Noble proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram)

 

Noble Igwe's entrepreneurial prowess began in 2009 when he established 360Nobs Limited and later started off the now famous blog, 360nobs with some partners. While joggling between a 9-5 job, Nobs as he is fondly called was able to compete with other known bloggers in the industry.

Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Noble Igwe is now a red cap chief in his hometown

Noble Igwe at some point was the coordinator of Events and Sponsorships at Virgin Nigeria, a job he later left to join an advertising firm. It would surprise you to know that, Noble once worked with the now-defunct group Mo'hits, MI and Banky W.

Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe does the distressed denim look

(Noble Igwe)

 

When it comes to fashion style in Nigeria, one name that comes to mind is that of Noble Igwe. Noble Igwe can make a simple T-shirt sell out by just wearing it. He has a way with outfits, be it traditional attires or designer clothes as he sure does know how to make a statement. Ever been to any fashion event in Nigeria? Be sure to catch Nobs sitting on the front roll of the runway where icons and critics of the fashion game are usually seated.

Noble Igwe play

Noble Igwe

(Instagram/NobleIgwe)

 

Only recently, the Aba born businessman was made a red cap chief in his hometown. Noble Igwe was conferred with the title ONWA II UMUOMAKU. So if you ever meet the celebrity blogger, you should address him with is new title OGBUEFI NOBLE IGWE  ONWA II UMUOMAKU.

Daily Mail wrongly captions of Noble Igwe's wedding day play

Daily Mail wrongly captions of Noble Igwe's wedding day

(Daily Mail )

 

In 2016, Noble Igwe tied the knot with his girlfriend, Chioma Otisi in a very beautiful and flamboyant wedding. Their marriage is blessed with a daughter. Ladies now you all know that Nobs is happily married maybe you all should crush from afar and allow the father and husband enjoy all the attention from his family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary
Yahoo Yahoo 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet
Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger sets the record straight on controversial tweets
Tekno Did Noble Igwe just shade singer, Lola Rae?
Ramsey Nouah Actor says the system gave birth to 'Yahoo Yahoo'
Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]
Tekno Singer's adorable photo with baby is priceless!
World Cup 2018 See how your favourite stars are styling their Super Eagles kit
Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger is now a red cap chief
Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is his legacy?

Celebrities

Fathia Balogun flanked by other celebs, Ayo Adesanya, Laide Bakare
Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]
Chidinma Ekile
Photo Of The Day Chidinma Ekile oozes of elegance in this red gown
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Model is reportedly dating another teenager
Georgina Onuoha
Georgina Onuoha Actress is now a landlady in the United States [Photos]