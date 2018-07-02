Nigeria's fashion icon, entrepreneur, Noble Igwe

news

Our Monday won't be complete if we don't allow the ladies crush on their favourite male celebrity and today it's the turn of fashion icon and entrepreneur, Noble Igwe.

Noble Chibuzor Igwe was born on February 10, 1982, to his the family of Igwe in Aba in Abia state. Originally from Umuomaku in Orumba South Local Government of Anambra state, Noble grew up in Aba.

He attended a number of colleges before proceeding to the university which includes, National High School in Aba, St' Augustine Anglican Seminary, Nbawsi and the Federal Government College, Okigwe. After his high school education, Noble proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Noble Igwe's entrepreneurial prowess began in 2009 when he established 360Nobs Limited and later started off the now famous blog, 360nobs with some partners. While joggling between a 9-5 job, Nobs as he is fondly called was able to compete with other known bloggers in the industry.

Noble Igwe at some point was the coordinator of Events and Sponsorships at Virgin Nigeria, a job he later left to join an advertising firm. It would surprise you to know that, Noble once worked with the now-defunct group Mo'hits, MI and Banky W.

When it comes to fashion style in Nigeria, one name that comes to mind is that of Noble Igwe. Noble Igwe can make a simple T-shirt sell out by just wearing it. He has a way with outfits, be it traditional attires or designer clothes as he sure does know how to make a statement. Ever been to any fashion event in Nigeria? Be sure to catch Nobs sitting on the front roll of the runway where icons and critics of the fashion game are usually seated.

Only recently, the Aba born businessman was made a red cap chief in his hometown. Noble Igwe was conferred with the title ONWA II UMUOMAKU. So if you ever meet the celebrity blogger, you should address him with is new title OGBUEFI NOBLE IGWE ONWA II UMUOMAKU.

In 2016, Noble Igwe tied the knot with his girlfriend, Chioma Otisi in a very beautiful and flamboyant wedding. Their marriage is blessed with a daughter. Ladies now you all know that Nobs is happily married maybe you all should crush from afar and allow the father and husband enjoy all the attention from his family.