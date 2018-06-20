Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria's eloquent, beautiful, talented actress, Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade

The guys are crushing on Osas Ighodaro Ajibade on this beautiful Wednesday.

Osas Ighodaro play

Osas Ighodaro

(Instagram/ Paul Ukonu)
All you crushers of female celebs, on this beautiful Wednesday, it's the turn of Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade to be on the spotlight.

Osas Ighodaro was born on October 25, 1990, to Nigerian parents in Bronx, New York, United States of America, she actually hails from Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

She obtained her first degree in Broadcasting Journalism with dual minors in Entrepreneurship and Theater from Pennsylvania State University. She further obtained a master's degree in Fine Arts from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

Osas Ighodaro dress up for Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 play

Osas Ighodaro dress up for Soundcity MVP Awards 2018

(Nairaland)

 

In 2010, Osas Ighodaro won the  Miss Black USA Pageant which kind of propelled her for the stardom she eventually gained. The beautiful actress revealed that her six months planned move to Nigeria turned out to be a life-changing trip as she never returned back to the United States.

Osas Ighodaro dressed in gorgeous green dress for 'New Money' premiere play

Osas Ighodaro dressed  in gorgeous green dress for 'New Money' premiere

(Instagram/ @officialosas)

 

Her role as Adanni in the critically acclaimed TV series, 'Tinsel' made her become one of the most sought-after actresses in Nigeria. She went on to star in other movies and also hosting the famous 'Maltina Dance All Reality Show.' She also co-hosted the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with IK Osakioduwa.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade play

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade in Toju Foyeh

(Instagram)

 

In 2014 Osas Ighodaro won Best TV Actress of the Year at the ELOY Awards. She is the founder of The Joyful Joy Foundation, which raises funds and awareness towards the fight against Malaria.

Osas Ighodaro play

Osas Ighodaro

 

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade on June 20, 2015, got married to actor, Gbenro Ajibade who she met and fell in love on the set of the TV series, Tinsel. Their wedding ceremony was a huge deal as it was shown live on one of the popular TV stations in the country.

Osas Ighodaro is ready for The Headies play

Osas Ighodaro is ready for The Headies

 

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Gbenro Ajibade both welcomed their first daughter in June 2016 in the United States. So, guys, we all know Osas is happily married with a child so just in case you are having a crush on the gorgeous actress, it would be nice to do that from afar as you don't want a clash with her model, bodybuilding actor husband!

