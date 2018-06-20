news

All you crushers of female celebs, on this beautiful Wednesday, it's the turn of Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade to be on the spotlight.

Osas Ighodaro was born on October 25, 1990, to Nigerian parents in Bronx, New York, United States of America, she actually hails from Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

She obtained her first degree in Broadcasting Journalism with dual minors in Entrepreneurship and Theater from Pennsylvania State University. She further obtained a master's degree in Fine Arts from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

In 2010, Osas Ighodaro won the Miss Black USA Pageant which kind of propelled her for the stardom she eventually gained. The beautiful actress revealed that her six months planned move to Nigeria turned out to be a life-changing trip as she never returned back to the United States.

Her role as Adanni in the critically acclaimed TV series, 'Tinsel' made her become one of the most sought-after actresses in Nigeria. She went on to star in other movies and also hosting the famous 'Maltina Dance All Reality Show.' She also co-hosted the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with IK Osakioduwa.

In 2014 Osas Ighodaro won Best TV Actress of the Year at the ELOY Awards. She is the founder of The Joyful Joy Foundation, which raises funds and awareness towards the fight against Malaria.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade on June 20, 2015, got married to actor, Gbenro Ajibade who she met and fell in love on the set of the TV series, Tinsel. Their wedding ceremony was a huge deal as it was shown live on one of the popular TV stations in the country.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Gbenro Ajibade both welcomed their first daughter in June 2016 in the United States. So, guys, we all know Osas is happily married with a child so just in case you are having a crush on the gorgeous actress, it would be nice to do that from afar as you don't want a clash with her model, bodybuilding actor husband!