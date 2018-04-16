Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya

#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's reggae dancehall king, Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya

Timaya's music prowess, class and elegance makes him our man crush for this lovely Monday.

  • Published:
Timaya

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)
He has got so much style, he is a hit-maker, he is the one and only Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya.

Inetimi Alfred Odon also known as Timaya was born on 15 August 1980  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He grew up as part of a large family, the youngest of fifteen children to a banker father and mother who was a trader.

Timaya attended Assemblies of God Nursery And Primary School, after relocating to Lagos, he was enrolled into Ikeja Grammar School, where he eventually obtained a secondary school certificate. He then gained admission to study Banking and Finance at the university where he eventually dropped out due to poor results.

Timaya looking dappy

Timaya looking dappy

(Instagram/Timaya)

Timaya's sojourn to music began when he moved to Lagos an joined Eedris Abdulkareem's hip-hop group as a backup vocalist.  After three years of working for Eedris, Timaya departed from the group to focus on his solo career. "True Story," Timaya's first album was the beginning of his successful career.

Timaya has been hitting the gym hard

Timaya has been hitting the gym hard

(Instagram/Timaya )

 

In 2008, the album titled Gift and Grace was released into stores nationwide. Timaya won two awards in 2008: "Album of the Year" at Nigeria Music Awards and "Best Reggae/Dancehall album" at the Headies Awards. He also received two awards "Best Reggae/Dancehall album" for Gift and Grace and "Best Collaboration" for his feature on J Martins' "Good or Bad (O Wey)" at the 2009 edition of The Headies.

Timaya

Timaya

(DM Records)

 

Timaya, after the release of his second album, has gone on to put out four more albums including the "De Rebirth'' which brought him to international limelight. Then we have "Love Life N Prosperity," "Upgrade," and "Epiphany."

Nigerian singer Timaya apart from being stylish is a good father

Nigerian singer Timaya apart from being stylish is a good father

(Instagram/Timaya )

 

In 2011, Timaya was appointed a Peace Ambassador by the Interreligious and International Federation for World Peace (IIFWP). When it comes to fashion and style, Timaya is seen as one of the pace-setters in the entertainment industry. He is a proud father of two beautiful daughters from one baby mama.

Timaya

Timaya

 

Even though he is not married, Timaya doesn't look like an available bachelor but if you feel you still want to win the heart of dashing young man, you know what to do ladies, send a DM!

