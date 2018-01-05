news

It's no longer news that Fathia and Saheed Balogun are no longer together as a couple but hey, the idea of them getting back has always been loved by many.

Well, we all know that the love, fans have for these guys has no bounds and any news of them getting back together will definitely be welcomed. It looks like their fans didn't see it coming as the former couple were both spotted the highly celebrated 40th birthday actress, Mercy Aigbe which was held on Monday, January 1st, 2018.

They caused a major scene when Fathia took to the dance floor and Saheed joined her and then started spraying her with money .

This singular gesture was highly applauded by all who were present at the occasion. Well, it looked like it was one event everyone had been anticipating for a long time.

Now with this latest development, it is not really clear if the couple are back together or if they just decided to give us a hint about their present relationship but what is clear is that, their fans would be hoping and praying that the dance and money spraying scene stunt they just pulled will be the beginning of a good relationship.

It would be the prayer of their fans who can't get over their once admired relationship that as this year begins, Saheed and Fathia Balogun might come back together.