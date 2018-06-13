Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian gorgeous, talented actress, Lilian Esoro

#WomanCrushWednesday Nigerian gorgeous, talented actress, Lilian Esoro

Our woman crush for this lovely Wednesday is the adorable and talented actress, Lilian Esoro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lilian Esoro play

Lilian Esoro

(Instagram/LilianEsoro)
On this beautiful Wednesday, the guys are crushing on the gorgeous and talented actress, Lilian Esoro.

Lilian Esoro was born on March 9, 1985, in Imo state, south-eastern Nigeria. She went on to complete her primary and secondary school education in Lagos where she obtained her SSCE.

Lilian Esoro started acting way back as a child as she acting from a tender age where she performed in school drama. Her sojourn to Nollywood began in 2006 when she starred in the popular TV drama series 'Extended Family' with comedian Bovi.

play

 

After her appearance on Extended Family, Lilian went on to star in another popular drama series 'Clinic Matters' where she played the role of 'Nurse Abigail' which really brought her to the limelight. Since then, Lilian Esoro has gone on to star in a number of movies.

play

ALSO READ: Lilian Esoro shows off bikini body on Instagram

Notable amongst the movies in which she has starred in includes, 'The Next Door Neighbour,' 'The Secret Room,' 'The Porter,' 'Fool's Paradise,' 'Meet The In-laws,' to mention a few. Lilian Esoro has been nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

play

 

Lilian Esoro got married to music mogul, Ubi Franklin in 2015 in a very elaborate wedding which saw all the who is who in the entertainment industry in attendance. They are however blessed with a son, Jayden.

play

 

Presently, Lilian is separated from her husband, Ubi Franklin so for all the guys who can't stop crushing on her, maybe you might have a chance on winning the heart of the gorgeous actress. Wondering how you can do that? If you've got the nicest words to sweep a woman, off her feet then slid into her DM and give it a try!

