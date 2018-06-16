Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’

news

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has called her follow colleague Juliet Ibrahim an idiot.

There was drama on the set of a new Nollywood movie after the actress, Nkechi Blessing got a very hot slap from comedian, A Role that left a mark on her face.

The hot slap was so real that it made her forget her lines making her beg the director of the movie to ‘cut’.

Not long after, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to share the video and her reaction of the hot slap she took on set . Shortly after, actress Juliet Ibrahim commented on the post saying Nkechi should not have stopped the director.

According to her, stopping the shoot means she would have to take the slap one more time, “I’d rather endure, and after the scene, I’ll go and cry.”

READ MORE: Has Juliet Ibrahim's ex "ventured" into "okada" business?

However, Nkechi replied;

With dis kind of slap, Den one Idiot said am not suppose to cut the Director because am a professional?… Aunty better don’t even come near me slap that left me deaf for 10mins @officialarole I love you Still tho

See a video of the scene below and their exchange