New photo of Iceberg Slim with mystery woman fuels breakup rumours

Juliet Ibrahim New photo of Iceberg Slim with mystery woman causes uproar

  • Published:
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim at the Pulse TV studios play

The Internet seems to be in an uproar over a new photo of Iceberg Slim and a mystery woman.

In the snap which looks admittedly like a promotional photo, the Nigerian rapper is seen posing with a scantily dressed black lady, assumed to be a model.

ALSO READ: Actress on a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Iceberg Slim (Photos)

Nigerian rapper,#emo#wqA=##Iceberg Slim#emo#wqA=##who hasn#emo#4oCZ##t been seen with his heartthrob, Juliet Ibrahim for months amid rumours of a break-up has shared suggestive photos online. . . Iceberg was seen posing with a dark-skinned scantily-clad woman in what looks like a promotional photo-shoot. The pictures seem to have been wrongly perceived by social media users who believe the U.S returnee may be getting romantic with the strange woman regarded as a model. . . #emo#4oCc##He is done with a yellow hanty ok now is black sister is alight#emo#4oCd## one top commenter King Pepper said. . . It would be recalled that Iceberg Slim and single mother of one #emo#4oCT## Juliet Ibrahim haven#emo#4oCZ##t been seen together for sometime now with both parties keeping mom about the state of their highly publicized romance.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Seeing as Iceberg and his girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim, have not been spotted together in recent times, one can only imagine what is going through the minds of their fans at this moment.

Of course, some have already taken it upon themselves to point this out. One commenter wrote on the post,

“He is done with a yellow hanty ok now is black sister is alight."

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim play

Slim and Ibrahim have continued to maintain silence over the state of their relationship despite the fact that breakup rumours have been trailing them in recent times.

Recall that Ibrahim also deleted all of her personal photos from her Instagram page, claiming that she has decided to keep her private life, private, in a bid to combat the breakup rumours.

Actress deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim from her IG page

Juliet Ibrahim has deleted all photos of her boyfriend, Iceberg Slim from her Instagram page and as you can imagine, we cannot help but wonder if there is trouble in paradise.

The question on every fans mind now is, have the loved-up pair split for good?

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim play

Since noticing the change, fans have thrown this question at each other, finding it hard to believe that the couple, we imagined would be the next best celebrity couple Nigeria has seen, are over.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim play

This comes as no surprise as the pair has been all over each other since they made their relationship public last year.

This was also evident when Juliet and Slim came into our studios for their interview.

ALSO READCouple share deep kiss on live television

So the next question that has begun to haunt is, what went wrong?

But this all reminds us of the time Juliet Ibrahim said that Ghanaians are ready to deal with her boyfriend and if he breaks her heart.

We sincerely hope it doesn't come to that.

