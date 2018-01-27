Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

New cute photo of Davido with his new girlfriend, Chioma

Davido Take a look at this cute photo of singer with his new girlfriend

There is a new cute photo of Davido with his new girlfriend, Chioma will make you fall in love.

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido's love for his new girlfriend keeps blossoming as the days go by as a new cute photo of the couple has emerged.

The couple looked all loved up in the photo making us believe that these guys are indeed not doing this for public attention.

Davido shared the cute selfie on his Snapchat yesterday, Friday, January 26, 2018. Lately, the star singer has given his new girlfriend a lot of time on his SnapChat. This probably goes to show how official the relationship is.

Davido and new girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido and new girlfriend, Chioma

(InformationNigeria)

Davido keeps showing us that he is serious with Chioma as we can recall when they both stepped out together for a family's private event.

The event which took place at Ede, Osun state saw the couple appearing together at the event and sitting beside each other.

Davido who is already a father of two beautiful daughters and doesn't fail to show that he loves his girls. From bringing his first daughter, Imade to stage at his #30BillionConcert in Lagos to showing them off on his Snapchat.

ALSO READ: Take a look at the women involved in Davido's life

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event play

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event

(LindaIkeji )

 

Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Amanda May 9, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Media personality escapes molestation from Taxify driverbullet
2 Daddy Freeze OAP's fiancee in trouble as ex-hubby threatens to sue for...bullet
3 Pulse List 3 couples who have unfollowed each other on Instagrambullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Singer parties with ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo in London
Facts Only With Osagie Alonge Wizkid, Davido: has the rivalry come to an end?
Mo'Hits Records Do we really want a reunion, or are we missing our ex-girlfriend?
Davido Singer is about to call you out if you are owing him!
Davido Take a look at all the women involved in singer's life
Pulse List These 5 photos of celebrity dads with their kids are just too cute
Wizkid vs Davido Why a Starboy and OBO collaboration might be a bad idea
Don Jazzy Mavin boss apologises after body shaming lady on Instagram
Cassper Nyovest ‘M.I Abaga is right, South African Hip-hop is leading in Africa', rapper says
Burna Boy I attended "Outside" album listening party and got the full story of his new project

Celebrities

Adekunle Gold Singer has a word for those shaming Dorcas Shola Fapson
Osa Ighodaro stuns with her baby bump
Pulse List Take a look at 5 Nigerian female celebrities' maternity photos
Yvonne Jegede Fawole
Photo Of The Day Yvonne Jegede serving us so much sauce!
Dorcas Shola-Fapson escaped being raped by a Taxify driver thanks to her pepper spray
Dorcas Shola-Fapson Taxify driver shares his own side of the story