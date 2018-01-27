New cute photo of Davido with his new girlfriend, Chioma

news

Davido's love for his new girlfriend keeps blossoming as the days go by as a new cute photo of the couple has emerged.

The couple looked all loved up in the photo making us believe that these guys are indeed not doing this for public attention.

Davido shared the cute selfie on his Snapchat yesterday, Friday, January 26, 2018. Lately, the star singer has given his new girlfriend a lot of time on his SnapChat. This probably goes to show how official the relationship is.

Davido keeps showing us that he is serious with Chioma as we can recall when they both stepped out together for a family's private event.

The event which took place at Ede, Osun state saw the couple appearing together at the event and sitting beside each other.

Davido who is already a father of two beautiful daughters and doesn't fail to show that he loves his girls. From bringing his first daughter, Imade to stage at his #30BillionConcert in Lagos to showing them off on his Snapchat.

ALSO READ: Take a look at the women involved in Davido's life

Davido welcomed his second daughter, Hailey in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Amanda May 9, 2017.