Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nelly's accuser to drop rape case

Nelly Rapper's accuser to drop rape case

21-yr-old lady who accused Nelly of rape has decided to drop the case over her belief that she doesn't stand a chance of winning.

  • Published:
Nelly play

Nelly

(bellanaija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After accusing Nelly of rape, the 21-year-old woman whose identity has been withheld has in a letter released through her lawyers, revealed that she wishes to drop the case.

According to the reports, the letter reveals that the alleged victim feels she would lose a case against a celebrity.

ALSO READ: Rapper arrested over alleged rape

In the letter, she also adds that she believes that the system would fail her.

Read the letter below:

Nelly rape letter play

Nelly rape letter

(bellanaija)

 

As earlier reported, the young lady had accused the veteran rapper raping her on his tour bus which was reportedly parked in a Walmart parking lot.

Nelly, however, has since refuted the allegations, insisting that he has been a victim of false accusation while apologising to his fans and loved ones for putting himself in such a situation.

Nelly play

Nelly

(bellanaija)

 

“I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Rapper arrested for drug charges

Karen Koehler who is representing the alleged victim said her client has told the Auburn Police Dept and the King County D.A. in Washington to stop the criminal investigation against the rapper.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Davido Tagbo's family releases official statementbullet
2 D'banj Pop star brings Bernice Burgos for club tourbullet
3 Davido Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s deathbullet

Related Articles

Nelly Rapper arrested over alleged rape
New Couple Alert Flo Rida and Ashanti in hot romance
Nelly Rapper blames recent arrest on jealous friends
#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
Ed Sheeran Chris Brown and I are both 'Loyal'
Ashanti Singer rumoured to be romancing NFL star, Darnell Dockett
Khloe Kardashian Star's relationship with James Harden hits the rocks?
Nelly Rapper arrested for drug charges
Diddy vs Drake What really caused the rappers to fight in Miami

Celebrities

Emeka Ike and his wife
Emeka Ike Actor insists ex-wife is blackmailing him
Juliet Ibrahim knows her relationship with Iceberg Slim will lead observers to raise their brows but she doesn't care.
Juliet Ibrahim Actress is happily dating Iceberg Slim and she doesn't need your approval
Paul Okoye is not happy about the state of power supply in Nigeria
Paul Okoye Singer releases beautiful pictures of his twin babies
Davido isn't here for nonsense
Davido Jude Okoye says singer did no wrong concerning Tagbo's death