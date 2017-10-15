Nelly's accuser to drop rape case

After accusing Nelly of rape, the 21-year-old woman whose identity has been withheld has in a letter released through her lawyers, revealed that she wishes to drop the case.

According to the reports, the letter reveals that the alleged victim feels she would lose a case against a celebrity.

ALSO READ: Rapper arrested over alleged rape

In the letter, she also adds that she believes that the system would fail her.

Read the letter below:

As earlier reported, the young lady had accused the veteran rapper raping her on his tour bus which was reportedly parked in a Walmart parking lot.

Nelly, however, has since refuted the allegations, insisting that he has been a victim of false accusation while apologising to his fans and loved ones for putting himself in such a situation.

“I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Rapper arrested for drug charges

Karen Koehler who is representing the alleged victim said her client has told the Auburn Police Dept and the King County D.A. in Washington to stop the criminal investigation against the rapper.