Naomi Campbell walks the runway with her "lil bro," Wizkid

Wizkid is making Nigeria proud on every level, and even now, fronting Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 19 collection, walking down the international runway with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Tinie Tempah.

Of course, his fans have gone wild since pictures and video footages hit social medi but that's not the best part.

The iconic model was also beside herself with excitement, walking down the aisle with the "Dont dull" singer who she referred to as her "lil bro" while Tweeting a now viral snap of the both of them.

See her tweet below:

Rocking a black ensemble with heavy golden designs and a studded face mask, Wizkid redefined style, the Nigerian way.

Naomi also looked smashing in the men's fashion show. Check her put in another tweet by the designer brand's official Twitter acount.

Yes, Wizkid is definitely on another wave. Go Starboy!