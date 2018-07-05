Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Naeto C is expecting baby number 3 with wife

Naeto C Rapper scores hat-trick as he is expecting baby number 3 with wife

Naeto C is expecting a third child with his pretty wife, Nicole Chikwe.

  • Published:
Naeto C and wife, Nicole Chikwe play

Naeto C and wife, Nicole Chikwe

(Instagram/NicoleChikwe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yes, guys, Naeto C  has scored a hat trick as he is expecting baby number three with wife, Nicole Chikwe.

Naeto's wife, Nicole shared the good news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. According to her, she is thankful to God for making her mother for the third time.

"And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc.Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble          well-done ma!             In all seriousness though, I’ve been having a pretty difficult time but I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends. @trimkitchen.ng is temporarily closed as I’ve had to take some time off, but we will be back bigger and better than ever once I’m done baking this baby. #grateful #tired #happy," she wrote.

And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble well done ma! #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==##In all seriousness though, I#emo#4oCZ##ve been having a pretty difficult time but I#emo#4oCZ##m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends. @trimkitchen.ng is temporarily closed as I#emo#4oCZ##ve had to take some time off, but we will be back bigger and better than ever once I#emo#4oCZ##m done baking this baby. #grateful #tired #happy

A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe) on

 

Congratulations from all of us at PULSE to the Chikwe family on this very good news. Another celebrity who will be expecting a baby really soon is Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri.

Naeto C and family play

Naeto C and family

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Naeto C- Kill'n me softly ft Sarkodia

Dr Sid wife says they are expecting a baby

Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri play

Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri

(Instagram/SimiEsiri)

 

A few days ago, Dr Sid and his wife Simi Esiri shared with fans the news that they are expecting a baby. The lawyer and wife to singer, Dr. Sid made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018, where she posted a video of their daughter who is seen screaming baby. According to her, their daughter Sidney is going to have a sibling by the fall.

 

"Sidney is going to be a big sister come fall by God’s grace!    Feeling very blessed ( & a little sick)    Thank you, Lord, thank you for your prayers & well wishes! The Esiri household can’t wait for our bundle of joy!         : @IamDrSid," she captioned the video.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 D'banj Singer thanks everyone for their support as he mourns his sonbullet
2 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet
3 Photo Of The Day Spot your favourite celebrities with President of...bullet

Related Articles

Runtown The full story of the drama between singer and his record label Eric Many
J Cole Rappers performance sparks huge Internet debate amongst Nigerians
Hip-Hop Year Review 5 defining moments of Nigerian Hip-Hop in 2017
Music Naeto C – 'Kill’n me softly' ft Sarkodie
The Nigerian Police Force Officers should stop listening to Naeto C
Sound Gods Here are 10 essential Nigerian producers you should know
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Pulse List 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainment
Naeto C You can't beat rapper's Shakespeare-esque wedding anniversary message to wife, Nicole
Album Review DJ Neptune lands a colourful mix of bangers on 'Greatness'

Celebrities

Mercy Johnson's daughters, Purity and Angel
Photo Of The Day Mercy Johnson's daughters are here to slay
Juliet Mgborukwe
Juliet Mgborukwe Actress set to divorce husband over alleged domestic violence
Genevieve Nnaji had lots of booze in Afrikan Shrine
Genevieve Nnaji Nigerian actress had ‘enough booze’ during her first visit to Afrikan Shrine to meet President Macron
Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron
Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine