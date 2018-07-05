Naeto C is expecting baby number 3 with wife

news

Yes, guys, Naeto C has scored a hat trick as he is expecting baby number three with wife, Nicole Chikwe.

Naeto's wife, Nicole shared the good news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. According to her, she is thankful to God for making her mother for the third time.

"And its a Hat Trick for @naetosuperc.Just like that folks, my baby girl life has come to a temporary halt. When I was doing #nickiinthestreets, Trimmest Kitchen and Winner of Fitness, wearing crop tops and skinny jeans up and down the whole Lagos, I did not know I was asking for trouble well-done ma! In all seriousness though, I’ve been having a pretty difficult time but I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be a Mummy for the THIRD time, and to my wonderful and supportive family and friends. @trimkitchen.ng is temporarily closed as I’ve had to take some time off, but we will be back bigger and better than ever once I’m done baking this baby. #grateful #tired #happy," she wrote.

Congratulations from all of us at PULSE to the Chikwe family on this very good news. Another celebrity who will be expecting a baby really soon is Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri.

Dr Sid wife says they are expecting a baby

A few days ago, Dr Sid and his wife Simi Esiri shared with fans the news that they are expecting a baby . The lawyer and wife to singer, Dr. Sid made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018, where she posted a video of their daughter who is seen screaming baby. According to her, their daughter Sidney is going to have a sibling by the fall.

"Sidney is going to be a big sister come fall by God’s grace! Feeling very blessed ( & a little sick) Thank you, Lord, thank you for your prayers & well wishes! The Esiri household can’t wait for our bundle of joy! : @IamDrSid," she captioned the video.