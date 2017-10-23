Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mr. 2kay was robbed and assaulted in his hotel room after the Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he also performed.

(Instagram/Mr2Kay)
Mr 2Kay on Sunday, October 22, 2017, was robbed and beaten to a pulp after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

According to a PR consultant, Sakpaide Ogaga,  Mr 2Kay was in the room with a friend and struggled with one of the robbers, as the others punched and hit him with a gun, repeatedly warning that they will shoot if he didn't calm down.

Ogaga also said, one of the robbers led and locked 2Kay’s friend in the bathroom, while the others tied the singer’s arms, legs and mouth and took his valuables including jewelry, clothes, perfumes, phones, and money. They also cut the room’s intercom (phone) to avoid any form of communication as they left the hotel.

(Pulse)

Giving his own side of the story, the manager of  Grafton Records which is the record label Mr. 2Kay is signed to, James Silas, expressed his shock over the sad incident.

"I was quite shocked when I got to Mr. 2Kay’s room last night. This was somebody I watched perform some minutes before the incident. Anyway, the hotel authorities and police are already investigating the incident and we hope they’ll apprehend the criminals as soon as possible," he said.

The hotel authorities and police have taken statements for investigation, while Mr. 2Kay is getting medical attention for his wounds.

Mr. 2Kay and Gifty at a previous event play

Mr. 2Kay and Gifty at a previous event

(Linda Ikeji)

 

Mr. 2kay it would be recalled claimed to the brain behind the rise of reality television star, Gifty.

Even though Gifty came out to dismiss the report when she was asked about her relationship to Mr. 2kay by a fan on Instagram, she said "am still thinking where I heard the name from. The name sounds funny. It is not unfortunate I don't know who that is, dear."

